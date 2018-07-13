Illinois election officials: ‘Very likely’ state was target of Russian hackers

Illinois election officials believe their agency “very likely” was the target of a hack of voter data referred to in an indictment of Russian intelligence officers handed down Friday.

The indictment, part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, alleges that two officers of the Kremlin’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) stole personal data from around half a million voters from an unnamed state board of elections.

Based on information in the indictment, Illinois State Board of Elections spokesman Matt Dietrich said in at press conference Friday afternoon that officials believed they were the unnamed board, identified in the indictment as SBOE 1. This has not been confirmed by Mueller’s team.

“We think it’s very likely that we are SBOE No. 1,” Dietrich said. “We have not received any confirmation from the Department of Justice on that, but based on the circumstances described in the indictment, we think it’s pretty likely that that’s us.”

Dietrich sald. “We never had anything on paper until today, and even then we don’t have a firm statement from DOJ saying yes it’s us, although we think it’s more than likely that it’s us.”

The number of voters whose information the indictment lists as compromised by the hack on SBOE 1 — “approximately 500,000 voters” — is substantially larger than the number of voters identified and notified by the state in the wake of the attack. Dietrich speculated that federal prosecutors might be using a different legal standard to identify the number of people effected.

In the press conference, Dietrich took responsibility on behalf of the board for the error that led to the hack, and pointed to subsequent efforts to harden the state’s elections infrastructure. “We are doing everything we possibly can to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” Dietrich said.