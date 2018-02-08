Illinois GOP congressional delegation condemns GOP Holocaust denier Arthur Jones

Arthur Jones is the only Republican candidate on the primary ballot for the 3rd Congressional District. | Marcus DiPaola/Sun-Times

WASHINGTON – The seven Republican Illinois members of Congress on Thursday condemned GOP Holocaust denier Arthur Jones, who is poised to become the nominee for a Chicago area House seat because he is running unopposed.

A statement released by the Illinois Republican Party and signed by all seven GOP lawmaker said, “The Illinois Republican Congressional delegation strongly and unequivocally condemns the racist views and candidacy of Arthur Jones in the 3rd Congressional District.

“This is not who we are as a party or as a country and we urge civic-minded citizens to get involved in the political process to prevent non-party extremists like Jones from hijacking nominations.”

The statement came from:

U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam (IL-06)

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost (IL-12)

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (IL-13)

U.S. Rep. Randy Hultgren (IL-14)

U.S. Rep. John Shimkus (IL-15)

U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (IL-16)

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood (IL-18)

How did Jones end up on the ballot? The Illinois Republican Party let its guard down; here is our explainer.