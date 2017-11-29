Illinois GOP signals support for Republican tax plan, but does Rauner?

Gov. Bruce Rauner speaks during a news conference at the state Capitol in July. (Justin Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP File)

Gov. Bruce Rauner has been careful about voicing support for the Republican tax overhaul in Washington, but on Wednesday he told a southern Illinois radio audience that he’s “applauding Congress.”

And moments later, the Illinois Republican Party tweeted a thumbs-up for the plan.

The governor’s office and the Illinois Republican Party did not immediately respond to questions about whether the tweet and the interview now signal Rauner’s support for the plan — after steadfastly refusing to weigh in on it.

Republicans stuck together on Tuesday to push through a tax overhaul. The Senate Budget Committee advanced the tax measure to the full Senate as two wavering Republicans fell in line. The fate of the plan, however, remains unclear as it heads towards debate by the full Senate on Wednesday. The legislation would make multiple changes to the tax code. It would permanently slash corporate tax rates and temporarily reduce many individual tax rates. Democrats say it won’t help the middle-class and would largely benefit the uber-wealthy.

The Illinois Republican Party, heavily funded by Rauner, came out strongly in favor.

“Economists agree: The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act will boost wages, create jobs, and lead to a better standard of living for the American people. Let’s pass tax reform!” the state GOP tweeted about 11:30 a.m., linking to a CNBC article.

Rauner chose his words more carefully, but sounded generally positive in a radio interview with Tom Miller on WJPF on Wednesday morning.

Miller asked the governor if the D.C. tax reform plan would help him achieve his economic goals in the state.

“I want them [Japan] building more good factories with high-paying wages in southern Illinois. That’s what we’re in town to do today,” Rauner said in the interview.

Miller countered: “Will D.C.’s tax reform plan, if passed, help you perform that task more efficiently, with better tractions?”

The governor said he hopes the federal government makes the tax code “more competitive and lowers [the] tax burden.”

“We need to reduce the tax burden on our working families, we need to reduce the tax burden on our companies, especially our small businesses that create most of the jobs. I’m applauding Congress. I hope they come through,” Rauner said.

“We’ll see. It’s a tough battle. What we need in Illinois is tax reduction. That’s why I want to roll back the Madigan income tax hike. I want to roll it back down to three percent, where it was years ago. And I want to help us with our property taxes. We have the highest in America, they’re crushing our working families and our small businesses, and I want to freeze our property taxes and give every voter the ability to do a referendum and lower their property tax burden, if that’s what they want to do.”

Speaking to reporters on Nov. 17, Rauner declined to take a stance on the Republican revamping of the tax code.

“Federal tax reform is long overdue. We need to lower the tax burden on the federal level. We also have to lower the tax burden at the state level. And my focus is obviously here at the state level.”

That’s a reference to the Democrats who control the Illinois General Assembly who voted to boost the individual Illinois income tax rate to 4.95 percent, effective last July.

“I’m not going to weigh into the detail that’s being debated in Congress right now at on the federal level. I have shared a few thoughts with federal officials, but I’m not going to weigh in to the media on this,” Rauner said.