Rauner one of four GOP governors not to sign letter in support of Kavanaugh

Gov. Bruce Rauner may have voiced his support for the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh — but he’s one of four Republican governors who didn’t sign a letter sent to U.S. Senate leaders in support of his nomination.

In the letter, first obtained by the AP, governors from 31 states and territories ask that senators move quickly to confirm Kavanaugh to the court. They write: “Judge Kavanaugh’s impeccable credentials demonstrate he is worthy of this nomination,” the AP is reporting.

Rauner — facing a tough election in November — is among four Republican governors who didn’t sign it. The others are Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Vermont Gov. Phil Scott.

Rauner on July 10 said he supports the nomination of Kavanaugh, a politically connected conservative judge.

“I support the nomination of Judge Kavanaugh. I believe he is highly experienced, well-qualified for the position, and I hope that his nomination is voted on and approved expeditiously,” Rauner told reporters in Schaumburg after touring Amada America, Inc.

Rauner also said his signing of House Bill 40 last year will protect the reproductive rights of women in Illinois — even if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

That’s a key concern for many Democrats in Illinois. Rauner in September signed the controversial measure that expanded taxpayer-funding of abortions. And it also prevented a trigger in Illinois law that abortion rights supporters say would make the procedure illegal in Illinois should Roe v. Wade be overturned.

“I want to make clear that I signed legislation here in the state of Illinois so that women’s reproductive rights are protected regardless of what happens at the federal level,” the governor said.

The governor’s office did not immediately respond to questions about the letter on Tuesday afternoon.