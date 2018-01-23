Unsealed lawsuit alleges Rauner unhappy with 300% profit on $5M investment

Gov. Bruce Rauner, left, in September of 2017. File Photo. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times. Harreld “Kip” Kirkpatrick III, right. File Photo. | From You Tube.

Newly unsealed court records indicate Gov. Bruce Rauner’s dissatisfaction with his share of a $67.5 million settlement agreement led to a business dispute with one of his fellow investors that is now the subject of a lawsuit in Cook County Circuit Court.

Lawyers for Rauner initially sought to keep the court records from being made public, but Circuit Judge David Atkins ruled last week that the matter should be unsealed.

Lawyers for Harreld “Kip” Kirkpatrick III say Rauner received more than $20 million for his $5 million investment in Kirkpatrick Capital Partners Fund I, a profit of $15 million.

The fund was a limited partnership that acquired a 20 percent minority share in United Shore Financial Services, a privately-held Michigan-based mortgage lender.

According to the lawsuit, Kirkpatrick met twice with Rauner to discuss the matter in 2015 while he was governor, including once at the Executive Mansion in Springfield. That would have been during a period in which Rauner has said his investments were held in a blind trust over which he has no control.

“At neither meeting did Rauner object to the proposed allocation of the settlement proceeds, nor the return on his investment he would receive,” states the complaint filed by Kirkpatrick’s attorney, Dan K. Webb.