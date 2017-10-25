Illinois House fails to override Rauner’s veto of ‘right-to-work’ bill

SPRINGFIELD—The Illinois House on Wednesday failed by just one vote to override Gov. Bruce Rauner’s veto of a bill that would prohibit local municipalities from enacting “right-to-work” zones to get around unions — one of the governor’s cornerstone issues.

The House voted 70-42 with one member voting present. An override required 71 votes. Right-to-work essentially allows people to work in union jobs without paying union dues. Rauner has pushed for right-to-work for years, and it was included in his “Turnaround Agenda.” He’s argued that without it, local municipalities are denied flexibility, resulting in fewer jobs, slower economic growth and higher taxes.

The Illinois Senate voted 42-13 to override the veto on Tuesday, with no debate. After the Senate override, the governor’s office said the override “could create a damaging loss for the economic competitiveness of Illinois.” The governor’s office said the vote denies local communities the ability to decide for themselves how they’d like to structure regulations to compete with nearby states.

That statement came out the same day Rauner released a campaign ad featuring the governors of Wisconsin, Indiana and Missouri thanking Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan for sending jobs their way.

The measure would have prohibited local units of government from instituting “right to work” ordinances. The bill was pushed after the village of Lincolnshire in 2015 enacted a right to work ordinance, which unions challenged in court. A federal district court agreed with the unions that local right-to-work ordinances are pre-empted by the National Labor Relations Act, which allows states to pass right-to-work laws but doesn’t allow local units of government to do so.

During nearly an hour of debate, state Rep. Jeanne Ives, R-Wheaton, said the override would send a bad signal to businesses: “It is the nail in the coffin for Illinois business.”

Bill sponsor State Rep. Marty Moylan, D-Des Plaines, said the bill would help to send a message that the state shouldn’t become a right-to-work state.

But Republicans had some sticking points with the measure, including a provision that would enact a penalty for local municipalities who enact right-to-work zones. Moylan said that provision would be removed in a trailer bill.

“This is not a clean bill,” Skillicorn said. “A yes vote is a yes to locking up village trustees and putting local mayors in jail. Let’s just remember that. … We should demand a clean bill, not this.”

Many Democrats pointed the finger at the governor for pushing the right-to-work issue and blaming him for a union busting ideology.

“The governor over and over and over again keeps beating his fist on this,” State Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, said, adding workers in nearby right-to-work states “make less, have a higher injury rate at work and less health care for their families.”