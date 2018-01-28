Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy to reopen Monday after flu outbreak

An Aurora high school that closed its campus last week because of an increase in flu cases is scheduled to reopen Monday.

Classes at the Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy are to resume at 8 a.m. Monday. The campus was closed at 5 p.m. Jan. 22 after at least 88 students came down with the flu.

The school’s buildings were thoroughly sterilized using peroxide-based solutions and hospital-grade disinfectants recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IMSA spokeswoman Tami Armstrong said Sunday.

The closure was “based on information from the Kane County Health Department and the recommendation of Rush-Copley Medical Center,” according to a statement posted to the school’s website.

Additional days will not be added to the end of the school year to make up for the canceled classes, Armstrong said.

Kane County Health Department spokesman Tom Schlueter said the department had not been notified about any other school closings related to the flu, but there has been a countywide uptick this year of influenza-like illnesses and confirmed flu cases.

Despite flu season being in full swing, Schlueter said getting a vaccination can help to prevent the spread of the virus.

“It’s never too late to get a flu shot,” Schlueter said.