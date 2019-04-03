Small plane crashes in Illinois River near Morris

Two people refused medical treatment Wednesday when a small plane crashed into the Illinois River near southwest suburban Morris.

Authorities responded at 2 p.m. to the river about four miles east of Morris, and found a small, experimental aircraft crashed in the river, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Firefighters found the pilot standing on the side of the river with minor injuries, according to the Coal City fire protection district. The passenger was rescued after the inverted plane floated down the river near Heidecke Lake.

Investigators with the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board were notified of the crash, the FAA said. The NTSB will be investigating.

The Morris Fire Protection District did not reply to requests for comment.