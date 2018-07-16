3 Illinois GOP House members, in rare move, chastise Trump

President Donald Trump waves when boarding Air Force One as he leaves from the airport in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, July 16, 2018, after the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Finnish capital. | AP Photo

In a rare showing of unity, Illinois’ two senators — both Democrats — and three House Republicans from the Chicago area chastised President Donald Trump for his remarks during a joint news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland.

Democratic Whip Dick Durbin

“President Trump’s performance in Helsinki was appalling. By ignoring the evidence of Russian interference in our 2016 election, President Trump joined Vladimir Putin in blaming America for the charges and throwing our intelligence and justice officials under the bus.

“The President’s non-stop preening over his 2016 election victory shows clearly that his ego is more important to him than standing up for America. What part of the seizing of Crimea, shooting down a Malaysian aircraft, invading Ukraine, nerve agent attack in England, threats to Poland and the Baltics, and attacking the U.S. election process makes Vladimir Putin such a loveable rascal in the eyes of Donald Trump?

“President Trump – the self-proclaimed ‘great deal maker’ – growls at our allies and licks the hand of a Russian tyrant. Question to Republican leaders: Will you stand with John McCain’s clear condemnation of President Trump’s Helsinki performance?”

Sen. Tammy Duckworth

“It is difficult to overstate the damage done by Donald Trump’s shocking and disgraceful show of weakness on the world stage. The strong global alliances and global belief in American leadership that Donald Trump has taken just days to tear down over the last week will take generations to rebuild. This is a man who wants to work closely with our fiercest adversaries and believes our allies in the European Union are our foes, but refuses to believe the consensus of his entire intelligence community about Russian interference in the election and its continued threat. Just days after the indictments of 12 Russian military officials for their attacks on our country during the 2016 election, Trump is not only willing to let Vladimir Putin off the hook, he actually holds America responsible for allowing the attacks to happen.”

Rep. Peter Roskam

“Russia’s interference with our democratic process is appalling and undeniable. The President has a responsibility to not only confront Vladimir Putin for attacking our democracy, but to use all tools available to prevent future acts of aggression that could undermine the cornerstone of our republic — free and fair elections. Vladimir Putin is not our ally – he is a brutal dictator who has undermined our democratic institutions; invaded and continues to illegally occupy the territory of our allies Ukraine and Georgia; and continues to support the massacre of hundreds of thousands in Syria. We must maintain a united front with our partners around the world to confront Russian aggression. Today’s press conference was an affront to American democracy and the Intelligence Community and a victory for Russian propaganda. The President has a duty to hold Vladimir Putin to account.”

Rep. Adam Kinzinger

“The American people deserve the truth, and it’s time we wake up and remember that #Russia is not our friend. Putin is a murderous dictator and an enemy to our freedoms.”



Rep. Randy Hultgren

“There is absolutely no doubt as to Russian involvement during the last presidential election. Our intelligence agencies have repeatedly shown that to be true. It is appalling that a foreign entity would involve itself in such a way in our democratic process, and I have said many times before that we cannot ignore these intrusions.

“I believe we need to condemn these intrusions unequivocally, and we have to take action to secure our future elections and transparency. Russia has never been and is not a friend, and I urge President Trump to stand up to the Russians and take a hardline stance against those who only seek to harm the United States and our democracy.”