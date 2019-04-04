Illinois Sheriff’s Association warns of phony telemarketing scam

The Illinois Sheriffs’ Association is warning Illinois residents about a telemarketing scam that has been using the name and phone numbers of the sheriff’s association.

The sheriffs’ association conducts a direct mail campaign each year but never solicits by phone, the Will County sheriff’s office said. They warned that if a phone solicitor wants residents to “act immediately” or presents an offer that is “too good to be true,” then the call is probably fraudulent.

According to the sheriff’s office, residents have the right to ask telemarketers for:

the name, address and phone number of the organization for which they are soliciting;

the name, address and phone number of the telemarketing firm;

the percentage of every dollar paid to the telemarketing firm; and

something in writing prior to making a pledge or commitment.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone who receives a call from someone saying they represent the local sheriff or the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association to “just hang up.”