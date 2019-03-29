Illinois State Police searching for thieves targeting cargo shipments

Illinois State Police are searching for five people suspected of stealing high-value cargo shipments in several states, including Illinois.

The thefts began in May 2018 and have continued through this year in Illinois, Florida, Connecticut, Indiana, Texas, and other states, according to Illinois State Police.

The suspects are believed to have stolen copper, among other high value shipments, state police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Inspector Chris Linares with the Illinois State Police Zone 3 Investigations at 815-726-6377 ext. 234.