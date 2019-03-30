Illinois state trooper involved in crash near Libertyville

An Illinois state trooper was involved in a crash on I-94 westbound near Libertyville early Saturday morning.

The trooper was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries, the Libertyville Fire Department said.

All lanes are blocked as police investigate the crash.

No other information was immediately available.

The crash comes two days after Trooper Brooke Jones-Story was struck and killed by a semitrailer near Rockford.