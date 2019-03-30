Our Pledge To You

News

03/30/2019, 05:42am

Illinois state trooper involved in crash near Libertyville

Sun-Times file photo

By Sun-Times Wire
email

An Illinois state trooper was involved in a crash on I-94 westbound near Libertyville early Saturday morning.

The trooper was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries, the Libertyville Fire Department said.

All lanes are blocked as police investigate the crash.

No other information was immediately available.

The crash comes two days after Trooper Brooke Jones-Story was struck and killed by a semitrailer near Rockford.

Sun-Times Wire

Currently Trending