Illinois Supreme Court’s 2nd black justice to be sworn in

P. Scott Neville Jr. will be sworn in June 15, 2018 as the second black justice in the Illinois Supreme Court's 170-year history. | Facebook

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The second black justice in the Illinois Supreme Court’s 170-year history is preparing to take the oath of office.

The court announced that P. Scott Neville Jr. will be sworn in on Friday. The announcement was made Thursday.

Neville will replace retiring Justice Charles Freeman. The 84-year-old Freeman was the first black to serve the high court. His career spanned 27 years.

Neville has served as an appellate court justice for the past 14 years. He began his law career in private practice and was election circuit judge in Cook County in 2000.

Justice Anne Burke will administer the oath. Neville will serve until 2020. Then the seat will be up for election for a 10-year term.