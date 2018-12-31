Illinois woman dies after minor crash in northwest Indiana

An Illinois woman suffered a medical emergency and died in a car crash Saturday afternoon in northwest Indiana.

At 4 p.m., 62-year-old Rosey Duncan of Mendota, Illinois, was driving east on I-80/94 near the Grant Street exit ramp when she rammed into the center concrete barrier wall, according to a statement from Indiana State Police.

A witness saw her silver 2013 Chevrolet Cruze cut across multiple highway lanes before striking the wall, police said. It came to a rest on the leftmost lane, and police described the incident as a “minor crash.”

Duncan, who told officers she was suffering “medical difficulties” before hitting the wall, was taken to Northlake Methodist Hospital in Gary, police said.

She died there at 7:55 p.m., according to the Lake County coroner’s office. An autopsy ruled the cause of death was pending.