‘I’m Chuck’: Man tries to lure boy on West Side by saying he knows his mom

Chicago police are looking for a man who tried to pick up a boy who was walking home from school last week in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

Between 3:32 p.m. and 3:24 p.m. on Wednesday, a man in a white sedan pulled up next to a boy in the 100 block of South Central Avenue, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

“Do you need a ride?” the man asked, according to police. He added that he knew the boy’s mother and said, “I’m Chuck.”

The boy ignored him and kept walking, police said.

The suspect was described as a heavy-built, bald black man between the ages of 40 and 60, police said. He was wearing a green jacket.

Anyone with information on the attempted child luring is asked to call Area North police at (312) 744-8200.