In latest ethics move, Rauner to publish list of political hires

Gov. Bruce Rauner on Thursday said he plans to make public the names of all of his administration’s political hires to help “restore faith in state government.”

The governor signed an executive order that will require the names of all such staffers to be published on a state website at accountability.illinois.gov.

Sitting at his desk in the Capitol on his third full day on the job, Rauner said the executive order is the first of many steps he plans to take “towards earning back the people’s trust,” in terms of government transparency.

“The people of the State of Illinois will now have a way to find the state’s political hires very quickly, real time and all the time,” Rauner said.

Political hires — or Rutan-exempt employees — are staffers in management or policy-making positions who serve at the will of the governor and are exempt from union or civil service protection.

Rauner also told reporters he’s continuing to review actions his predecessor, Pat Quinn, took since losing the election.

“My bias is to take action to undo pretty much everything Gov. Quinn did since the election, because every time we look, most of it’s bad,” Rauner said. “But we’ll deal with that in due course. We’ve got to review everything, and we’ll take appropriate actions.”

One of Quinn’s last-minute executive orders included an edict for Illinois’ chief executive to disclose tax returns and full tax schedules. Another mandated that state contractors pay workers at least $10 an hour.

Rauner wasn’t shy about his motivation for the transparency executive order, naming the Illinois Department of Transportation hiring scandal last year that led to the resignation of IDOT Secretary Ann Schneider.

The names will be published on the Illinois Transparency and Accountability Portal. The order also instructs the Illinois Department of Central Management Services to assist units of local government in providing information about their employees for posting in the website.

Rauner did not say whether he would replace some of the estimated 2,900 Rutan-exempt employees in the state.

On Tuesday, Rauner signed executive orders on ethics, enacting new restrictions on lobbying. Rauner on Thursday said he plans to use executive orders throughout his four-year post, but said he plans to largely enact those early on.

“We’re setting a tone early. We want to take decisive steps early,” Rauner said. “We have a financial crisis, and we have an ethics crisis. And we want to take every action possible in the early days.”

He told reporters he plans to meet with the directors of IDOT and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency to talk “hires” later Thursday. He would not comment on whether IEMA Director Jonathon Monken would be replaced.

The executive order was signed along with Rep. Jack Franks (D-Marengo), who was the original sponsor of legislation that required similar actions

Rauner also shared some insight into Tuesday’s private meeting with the so-called “four tops.” After the meeting, Senate President John Cullerton said Rauner has a lot to learn.

“I believe in the meeting the first person to use that phrase was me, and they agreed enthusiastically,” Rauner said to laughs.

“I’m a pretty good student, and they’ve been through the wars for how many decades. I know I’ve got some stuff to learn, and I think I can help them learn some things like management, about leadership, about the economy, about what business needs.”

Admitting “there is so much to do,” Rauner said he’s still figuring out the legislative process and “the inner workings, the mechanics.”

He said he plans to meet with the four legislative leaders every few days.

“The great news is we agree, we’re going to be talking all the time,” Rauner said. “The prior administration, my sense is the communication was lacking or frigid and that’s not going to be the case here. . . . We’re going to disagree sometimes. That’s OK. We can be respectful about it but we can still communicate, and we can still find ways to come to an agreement. . . . We got to get things done.”

Treasurer Michael Frerichs also took steps to enact ethical guidelines his new administration on Thursday, banning his employees from contributing to his future campaigns after allegations of political and sexual harassment derailed his predecessor’s run for governor.

Frerichs announced an executive order Thursday that calls for the creation of an Employee Bill of Rights by Jan. 31. That bill of rights will further prohibit Frerichs’ employees from soliciting or coercing their colleagues to volunteer or do political work for Frerichs.

Former Republican Treasurer Dan Rutherford’s 2014 bid for governor was crippled by allegations in a federal lawsuit of sexual and political harassment from a former staffer. Rutherford forcefully denied those allegations.

Contributing: Jon Seidel