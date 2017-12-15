Inbound Dan Ryan closed after semi spills Coffeemate load in crash

Inbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway were closed to traffic Thursday night after a semi truck crashed and spilled its load of Coffeemate on the South Side. | Chicago Fire Department

Inbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway were closed to traffic Thursday night after a semi truck crashed and spilled its load of Coffeemate on the South Side.

The semi and a silver Chevrolet vehicle crashed at 11:21 p.m. in the inbound lanes of I-90/94 near 59th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

The occupants of the Chevrolet, three children and one adult, were all taken in serious-to-critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police and the Chicago Fire Department said.

The semi spilled its load of Coffeemate onto the expressway, authorities said.

As of 12:10 a.m. Friday, all local lanes were closed to traffic in the area, and were not expected to reopen for at least an hour, police said.