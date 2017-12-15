Inbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway were closed to traffic Thursday night after a semi truck crashed and spilled its load of Coffeemate on the South Side.

The semi and a silver Chevrolet vehicle crashed at 11:21 p.m. in the inbound lanes of I-90/94 near 59th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

The occupants of the Chevrolet, three children and one adult, were all taken in serious-to-critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police and the Chicago Fire Department said.

The semi spilled its load of Coffeemate onto the expressway, authorities said.

As of 12:10 a.m. Friday, all local lanes were closed to traffic in the area, and were not expected to reopen for at least an hour, police said.

Inbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway were closed to traffic Thursday night after a semi truck crashed and spilled its load of Coffeemate on the South Side. | Chicago Fire Department

Inbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway were closed to traffic Thursday night after a semi truck crashed and spilled its load of Coffeemate on the South Side. | Chicago Fire Department