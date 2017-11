Dan Ryan Expressway reopens after crash causes brief closure

The inbound Dan Ryan Expressway has been reopened after an early Monday crash closed down all lanes near the Stevenson Expressway.

The crash happened at 3:18 a.m. on northbound Interstate 94 at 24th Street, according Illinois State Police.

Details on the crash were not immediately available, but state police said those involved suffered “minor injuries.”

All lanes of the inbound Dan Ryan were closed as crews responded to the incident, but they were reopened by 4 a.m., state police said.