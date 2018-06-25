Car burglars lead police on high-speed chase from suburbs, crash near downtown

Inbound lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway were closed for hours early Monday as police investigated a crash involving a stolen SUV that led police on a high-speed chase from the northwest suburbs.

The crash happened about 2:20 a.m. near the ramp to Racine when the fleeing SUV crashed into two vehicles, according to Illinois State Police. No injuries were reported.

The pursuit began about 1:50 a.m. in northwest suburban Palatine. Des Plaines police officers answered a call of shots fired and burglary of a Mercedes SUV, and tried to pull over the vehicle, state police said.

Speeds during the chase reached over 100 mph, according to police.

The stolen Mercedes headed west on I-290 from I-90, police said. About 2 a.m., the chase lead to Austin, where the driver took I-294 south to westbound Ogden Avenue, police said.

From Ogden, the driver took Il-83 and then I-88 east, where they eventually crashed at Racine into two vehicles, one of which belonged to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Two people were taken into custody and a weapon was recovered, police said.

Lanes were reopened about 4:30 a.m.