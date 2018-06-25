Inbound lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway were closed for hours early Monday as police investigated a crash involving a stolen SUV that led police on a high-speed chase from the northwest suburbs.

The crash happened about 2:20 a.m. near the ramp to Racine when the fleeing SUV crashed into two vehicles, according to Illinois State Police. No injuries were reported.

The pursuit began about 1:50 a.m. in northwest suburban Palatine. Des Plaines police officers answered a call of shots fired and burglary of a Mercedes SUV, and tried to pull over the vehicle, state police said.

Speeds during the chase reached over 100 mph, according to police.

Inbound lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway were still closed at Racine at 4 a.m. | Illinois Department of Transportation

The stolen Mercedes headed west on I-290 from I-90, police said. About 2 a.m., the chase lead to Austin, where the driver took I-294 south to westbound Ogden Avenue, police said.

From Ogden, the driver took Il-83 and then I-88 east, where they eventually crashed at Racine into two vehicles, one of which belonged to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Two people were taken into custody and a weapon was recovered, police said.

Lanes were reopened about 4:30 a.m.