Inbound Eisenhower lane, ramp closures start Tuesday

Chicagoans who drive into the city via the Eisenhower Expressway will have something else to be spooked about this Halloween: lane and ramp closures.

Starting 11 p.m. Tuesday, the inbound I-290 will be reduced to one lane between Damen Avenue until Canal Street, according to an announcement from the Illinois Department of Transportation. The ramp exits to the outbound Kennedy and Dan Ryan expressways will also shut down.

By 5 a.m. Wednesday, the inbound Eisenhower will have two left lanes open from Racine Avenue to Wells Street, IDOT said. Drivers headed to the outbound Kennedy will be directed to the center lane, while those accessing the outbound Dan Ryan must stay in the right.

The lane and ramp closings are needed for reconstruction to ensure safety and traffic efficiency at the Jane Byrne Interchange, IDOT said. The adjustments to repair the pavement, walls and drainage are expected to stay in place until next year.