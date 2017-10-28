Inbound Kennedy closed after crash near Fullerton, driver critical

One person was critically injured when a car crashed into the back of a truck on the Kennedy Expressway on the Northwest Side, shutting down all southbound lanes Saturday morning.

A vehicle crashed into the back of a semi about 5:01 a.m. on inbound I-90/94 near Fullerton, according to Illinois State Police Trooper Woodrow Montgomery.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, Montgomery said. The truck driver suffered minor injuries.

All southbound lanes were closed as of 9:49 a.m., but traffic was getting by in the reversible lanes and the right shoulder, State Police said.