Inbound Kennedy lane shift, closure at Cumberland to begin Sunday

Work on inbound Interstate 90 and a lane closure at Cumberland Avenue will begin Sunday and is expected to be finished by the end of November. | Google Maps

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday that an inbound lane shift on Interstate 90, as well as a lane closure at Cumberland Avenue, will occur as part of ongoing road improvements on the Northwest Side.

Weather permitting, the work will begin Sunday, with traffic being shifted to the south side of the roadway and the left lane being closed at Cumberland, according to IDOT.

A minimum of three lanes and the exit to northbound Cumberland will stay open during daytime hours through the work zone, IDOT said. The work consists of widening and resurfacing the inbound expressway from Cumberland to Harlem Avenue, in addition to installing new retaining walls, sign structures and storm sewers.

The work is scheduled to be completed by the end of November, IDOT said.

Motorists were advised that they could expect delays and should allow extra time for traveling through the area. Drivers were also asked to be observant to flaggers and signs in work zones, obey posted speed limits and be alert for equipment and workers.