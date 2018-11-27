Inbound Metra BNSF trains to skip Cicero station after derailment

Following a Monday freight train derailment at the Metra Cicero stop, the west suburban station will remain closed through Tuesday rush hour.

About 6 p.m., the freight train jumped off the tracks as it was pulling into the inbound platform, according to a Metra alert. Only one track for the station was operable Monday night, snagging service in both directions by up to a half-hour.

Inbound trains at the Cicero station were canceled for Tuesday morning until the platform canopy was repaired, Metra said. The station was expected to reopen at 9:38 a.m.

Passengers who take the BNSF into the city during rush hour, beginning with the 6:31 a.m. train, were advised to head to the LaVergne and Halsted Street stations or to take the CTA Pink line.