Indiana girl, 15, missing since Tuesday from Ravenswood: police

A 15-year-old girl has been missing since Tuesday from the North Side Ravenswood neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

Savanah Sasenberg was last seen in the 1500 block of West Winnemac, police said.

She was described as a 5-foot-4, 180-pound girl with blue hair and a shaved right side of her head, brown eyes and a medium complexion. She might be near Whiting, Indiana, where she lives.

Anyone with information about Sasenberg’s whereabouts is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.