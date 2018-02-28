Indiana man arrested for driving drunk at 101 mph in DeKalb

A man was arrested for driving nearly double the speed limit while intoxicated early Monday in DeKalb.

Jerry D. Robinson, 27, of Valparaiso, Ind., was arrested for misdemeanor speeding, driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers conducted a traffic stop when they saw Robinson driving 101 mph in a 55 mph zone at 12:12 a.m. at Glidden Road and South Mayfield Road. Police learned that Robinson was drunk and had a suspended license, police said.

He is being held at the DeKalb County Jail pending bond.