Indiana man charged with first-degree murder in West Chatham hit-and-run

Police investigate Monday evening after a man was fatally struck by a pickup truck while working on a car about 3 p.m. in the 200 block of West 87th Street. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

A man was charged with intentionally killing another man by running him over with a pick-up truck Monday afternoon in the West Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

Keith Watley, 29, faces a felony count of first-degree murder after witnesses said he was the pick-up truck driver who purposely struck a 22-year-old man about 3 p.m. in the 200 block of West 87th Street, according to a statement from Chicago police.

The 22-year-old was identified as Carlos Posadas of the West Englewood neighborhood, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Police said he was performing work on a Honda Accord when the truck barreled into him.

Watley and Posadas knew each other and had gotten into an argument the previous day, police said.

An autopsy Tuesday found Posadas died of multiple injuries from the crash and his death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

Watley drove away after the fatal crash but was arrested in the 8600 block of South Lafayette about 15 minutes later, police said. The native of East Chicago, Indiana, was next scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.