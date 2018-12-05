Indiana man critically injured in I-80 crash by Gary

Police were investigating a possible drunken driver Wednesday morning on the I-80 in northwest Indiana after a three-vehicle crash left a man in critical condition.

Shortly after midnight, the driver of a 2005 Ford 150 collided into a red Ford Focus, causing it to rear-end a semi-trailer truck stopped in traffic, according to Indiana State Police. The crash occurred on the westbound lanes of the I-80, just east of the Grant Street exit.

The driver of the red Ford, a 22-year-old man from Winamac, was trapped inside his car and had to be removed by Gary Fire Department responders, police said. He was taken to Northlake Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

The driver who rammed into him, a 39-year-old man from Merillville, was also taken there with non-life threatening injuries, police said. Officers were investigating a possible case of drunken driving, pending toxicology results.

The semi-trailer’s driver, a 41-year-old Pennsylvania man, was unharmed in the crash, police said. Westbound lanes on the I-80 were briefly closed Wednesday as a result of the incident.