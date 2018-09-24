Indiana man killed in Harvey crash

An Indiana man was killed in a traffic crash earlier this month in south suburban Harvey.

Ignacio Luna Jr., 37, was involved in a motor vehicle collision at 7:25 p.m. Sept. 13 on Halsted Street at 160th Street in Harvey, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Luna, who lived in Hammond, Indiana, was pronounced dead at 8:08 p.m. that day.

An autopsy found he died of multiple blunt-force injuries from the crash and his death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner’s office said.

Harvey police did not immediately respond to a request for further details.