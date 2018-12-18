Indiana man sexually assaulted, robbed women he met on dating site: prosecutors

A Hammond, Indiana man facing charges that he used a popular dating website to sexually assault and rob two women was denied bail Monday.

Deangelos Brown, 21, used the dating website Plenty of Fish to meet the women, who did not know each other and met with Brown on separate occasions, Cook County prosecutors said in court.

The meetings happened within days of each other — Brown met with a 19-year-old woman on Nov. 24 and with a 22-year-old woman five days later, prosecutors said.

In both cases, he picked the women up to go to a movie, but instead drove them to a locations on the Far South Side, where he took out a replica firearm and held them at gunpoint, prosecutors said. Brown sexually assaulted the women in the vehicle and also demanded their cell phones, which he erased and reset.

Brown drove the women to a White Castle in Hammond after the assaults, where he left them and they called police, prosecutors said. While driving from the the city to Indiana, Brown told the younger woman he was a contract killer and had been paid $800 to kill her. He told the 22-year-old that “he liked to kill people.”

Hammond police took Brown into custody Dec. 2 on an investigative alert and warrants for his arrest were issued days later, prosecutors said. During a search of his vehicle, a replica firearm was found, as well as the cellphones of both women.

Brown was extridited back to Chicago on Dec. 13 and charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping and armed robbery, according to court records.

Prosecutors said Brown admitted to meeting, having sex and robbing the women when he was interviewed by detectives, and both women identified Brown as their attacker.

Brown’s court-appointed public defender said he is the father of three children, volunteers at his church and was recently hired by Dollar General.

Judge John F. Lyke Jr. called the allegations again Brown “evil and diabolical” if true and ordered him held without bail.

Brown’s next court date was set for Jan. 3.