Indiana middle school to resume classes following shooting

A boy opened fire Friday at Noblesville West Middle School in suburban Indianapolis, wounding another student and a teacher, authorities said. | Robert Scheer/The Indianapolis Star via AP

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A suburban Indianapolis middle school is set to resume classes five days after a male student allegedly shot and wounded a 13-year-old classmate and a teacher who’s credited with disarming the assailant.

Noblesville West Middle School is scheduled to reopen Wednesday morning on a two-hour delay.

Noblesville Schools’ spokeswoman Marnie Cooke says it will operate on the same shortened schedule as the district’s final two days of classes Thursday and Friday. Cooke says the school will focus on counseling and “team building” over the final three days of the school year.

Science teacher Jason Seaman is credited with tackling the male suspect after he shot and seriously wounded 13-year-old Ella Whistler Friday morning. She remains hospitalized in Indianapolis. School officials say her medical condition is improving.