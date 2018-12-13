Teen kills himself at Indiana school during confrontation: police

RICHMOND, Ind. — A teenage suspect killed himself inside an eastern Indiana middle school when he was confronted by police during a shooting Thursday morning, investigators said.

No other students were injured during the shooting at Dennis Middle School in Richmond thanks to a quick response by local police and staff, Indiana State Police Sgt. John Bowling said.

Bowling said gunshots were fired during the incident, but he couldn’t immediately confirm how many shots were fired or by whom. He said he also couldn’t yet confirm whether the suspect was a student at the school or his age.

All students and staff were safe after the shooting, said Bridget Hazelbaker, a spokeswoman for Richmond Community Schools. She told the Palladium-Item that the suspect was the only person injured in the shooting.

Students from the school were being bused to Richmond High School for parents to pick them up.

Richmond is near the Indiana-Ohio state line about 60 miles east of Indianapolis.