Indiana State Trooper’s cars, home hit by gunfire in overnight drive-by shooting

An Indiana State Trooper woke up Wednesday morning in Merrillville, Indiana, and found his police car, personal car and home hit by gunfire, according to Indiana State Police.

No one was hurt in the early morning incident, but investigators are seeking tips about what appeared to be a drive-by shooting with a semi-automatic weapon, police said. About 4:19 a.m., the trooper woke up to the sound of gunshots, but when he looked out of his home he saw nothing.

When he left his home on Harrison Street that morning, he noticed a bullet hole in his personal car, a 2005 Chevrolet Aztec, and another in his police car, a 2014 Dodge Charger, according to police.

One of the bullets hit his home after it ricocheted off of the Charger, police said. One of the bullets was recovered.

Neighbors also heard gunfire at the time of the shooting and called Lake Country radio dispatch with similar information, according to police.

Photos released by police showed two bullet holes, one in the passenger door of the Chevrolet, and another in the door of the Dodge.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Det. Brian McCall at (219) 696-6242.