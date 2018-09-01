4 killed in wrong-way crash on Indiana Toll Road

Four people, including a child, were killed early Saturday in a wrong-way crash in northwest Indiana.

Emergency crews responded to the crash about 1:40 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-80/90 near the Grant Street exit, according to Indiana state police.

A Toyota SUV was being driven west in the eastbound lanes without its headlines on, police said. It collided head-on with a Jeep SUV that had been traveling in the left lane. Both drivers died at the scene, police said.

Two other passengers in the Jeep, including a juvenile, died in the crash, police said.

Three other children in the Jeep were seriously injured and were taken to Methodist Hospital in Gary, according to police. They were then air-lifted to hospitals in Illinois.

The Lake County Coroner hasn’t released details about the fatalities.

Police believed alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.