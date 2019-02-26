Several children hurt in Indiana Toll Road bus crash

Several children were hurt Monday night when their school charter bus crashed on the Indiana Toll Road near Gary.

The children were being driven from a school event when the bus veered off the road at 10:45 p.m. near Cline Avenue and crashed into an earth embankment, Indiana State Police said.

Five to 10 people, most of them children, were taken to hospitals with minor injuries, police said.

The cause of the crash was under investigation, police said.

Additional details have not been released.