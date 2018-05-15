Infant girl reported missing from Lawndale may be with mother

A 3-month-old girl who was reported missing Monday from the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side may be with her mother.

Royalty Wolf and her mother, 24-year-old Mikequera Randolph, were last seen near the 1500 block of South Avers, according to an alert from Chicago Police. The child may be in danger.

Wolf was last seen wearing pink pajamas, while Randolph was last seen wearing blue jeans and a pink shirt, police said.

Randolph is known to frequent the area around the intersection of Pulaski Road and Ferdinand Street, police said.

Anyone with information about Wolf’s whereabouts should call 911 or Area Central SVU at (312) 747-8380.