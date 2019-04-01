Infant seriously hurt in Dan Ryan Expy. crash at 33rd Street

An infant was seriously injured in a crash that hurt two others Monday evening on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Officers were called for a three-vehicle crash at 5 p.m. in the outbound express lanes near 33rd Street, Illinois State Police said.

The infant was taken to a hospital in serious condition, police said. A child and a woman were transported with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.

All but one of the express lanes were closed Monday evening while crews worked on the crash, police said.