Infant wounded in Chicago shooting: police

An infant was shot in Chicago Thursday evening and taken to a hospital in southwest suburban Evergreen Park, police said.

The baby was shot at 5:32 p.m., according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

The child’s age and the location of the shooting weren’t immediately known.

The child was initially taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital before being transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

Further details were not immediately available.