Influx of shooting victims causes headaches at Stroger Hospital

A spate of overnight shootings that left multiple people wounded culminated in a chaotic scene Sunday morning at Stroger Hospital, where victims’ families and friends were prevented from entering the emergency room as the staff dealt with the influx of trauma patients.

Two people were killed and 28 others were wounded between midnight and 3 a.m. Sunday, according to Chicago police. Ten of them were taken to Stroger for treatment.

On Sunday morning, ABC-7, citing a police source, reported that the hospital could be placed on lockdown due to the amount of trauma patients.

BREAKING NEWS: Chicago Police tell @pathieuabc7 that Stroger Hospital is on a 'trauma lockdown" right now. Only immediate family members are being allowed in the ER since there have been so many shootings.

But spokespeople for the hospital and CPD rebuffed reports of a potential lockdown.

“Over the past 24 hours, Stroger’s trauma unit received an unusually high volume of patients,” said Caitlin Polochak, the hospital’s communications manager. “At no time did Stroger go on bypass or ‘lockdown’ its trauma unit.”

“We are asking the families of trauma patients to limit visitation at this time to immediate family members only so staff may focus on patient care,” Polochak added.

As a result, several dozen people waited outside the emergency room Sunday morning. The sounds of crying, wailing and yelling could be heard every few minutes.

“This is the worst I’ve ever seen it,” said one law enforcement officer outside the emergency room who’s seen similar scenes play out over two decades.

“It’s hot right now. There’s a lot of tension,” said the officer, who asked not to be named. “And it might get worse because you can hear people talking about revenge, saying on their cell phones ‘I know know who did it. You get him.’”

A fight nearly broke out about 9:15 a.m. between two groups. Several minutes later a prayer circle formed in the emergency room parking lot.

About a half hour later, U.S. Rep. Danny Davis showed up at the parking lot to offer comfort to people, many of whom are constituents.