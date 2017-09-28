Inmate dies in custody at Kane County Adult Justice Center

An inmate collapsed and died Wednesday night at the Kane County Adult Justice Center in west suburban St. Charles.

Thomas Roberts, 53, collapsed in the day room of the medical housing unit of the jail at 37W75 Route 38 about 7:40 p.m., according to the Kane County sheriff’s office.

CPR was performed until paramedics arrived, but Roberts was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:11 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

Roberts was in the medical unit because he had recently complained of chest pains, according to the sheriff’s office, which said his death appears to be a medical event.

Several other inmates were in the room when Roberts collapsed, according to the sheriff’s office.

Roberts, of Clarksville, Tennessee, was charged with criminal sexual assault of a victim under 18 and was booked Feb. 22 into the jail, where he was being held on a $500,000 bond.

Illinois State Police are investigating his death.