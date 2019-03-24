Our Pledge To You

Chicago

03/24/2019, 05:34pm

Inner lanes of Lake Shore Drive to close Monday for repairs

North Lake Shore Drive in Chicago

North Lake Shore Drive | Google Maps

By Alison Martin
email

A section of inner Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast will be closed on Monday for repairs.

The inner lanes will be closed in both directions at Huron Street from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m., the Chicago Department of Transportation said.

All other lanes will be open, the department said.

Traffic may be heavier than normal during this time.

Alison Martin

Currently Trending