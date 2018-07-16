Inspector general: Some city workers not getting #MeToo message

The City Council has strengthened Chicago’s sexual harassment ordinance five times in six months to drive home to city employees the powerful message of the #MeToo movement.

Still, the message is apparently falling on deaf ears–at least with some members of the city workforce.

On Monday, Inspector General Joe Ferguson accused an electrical mechanic for the Department of Aviation of sexually harassing “at least two non-city employees” and repeatedly using “disrespectful, hateful and unprofessional language” in reference to “multiple” city employees.

The eyebrow-raising allegations are contained in the inspector general’s latest quarterly report.

They include an incident in which the accused mechanic allegedly “reached inside the shirt of a non-city employee and touched her breasts.”

“On another occasion, the employee walked up behind a different non-city employee and rubbed the side of that employee’s waist,” the report states.

“The employee also made comments about the second non-city employee’s breast and buttocks in that employee’s presence.”

At Ferguson’s recommendation, the mechanic was fired and placed on the city’s Do Not Hire list. The mechanic is appealing the discharge to the city’s Human Resources Board.

Yet another instance of sexual harassment involved a staff assistance for the Department of Finance.

The employee was accused of making sexual advances toward an employee of a city sub-contractor on three occasions.

The first instance involving rubbing the contract employee’s arm and complimenting the contract employee’s shirt, the report states.

The second instance was a restroom encounter where the contract employee was greeted as “handsome.” In the third instance, the city employee “took the contract employee’s hand and blew a kiss toward the contract employee.”

Ferguson recommended anti-harassment training and discipline “commensurate with the gravity” of the offenses, taking into account past disciplinary record and other “relevant considerations.”

The accused staff assistant got a one-day suspension and was ordered to undergo training.

In yet another case of sexual harassment, a communicable disease control investigator for the city’s Department of Public Health was accused of creating an “uncomfortable and hostile work environment” that made it difficult for a temporary worker to do his or her job.

The harassment took place in November and December of last year.

“The employee sent numerous text messages, even after the colleague ceased responding for periods of time and after telling the employee the communications had crossed a line,” the inspector general’s report states.

“In addition, the [offending] employee frequently visited the colleague’s workspace, sometimes remaining there while the colleague tried to work; engaged the colleague in a manner that was overly familiar and laudatory and professed to `like’ the colleague.”

Once again, Ferguson recommended anti-harassment training and discipline “commensurate with the gravity” of the offenses, taking into account past disciplinary record and other “relevant considerations.”

This time, the employee got a two-day suspension with training to be arranged.

In an earlier quarterly report, Ferguson accused a “director-level employee at the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events and a construction laborer from the Department of Water Management at the center of a racist and sexist email scandal of engaging in sexual harassment on the job.

The new report also includes allegations of wrongdoing that have nothing to do with sexual harassment. They include:

A former bridge and structural iron worker for the Chicago Department of Transportation who resigned after being accused of accepting a leave of absence on fraudulent grounds and failing to disclose secondary employment. After lining up a private sector job while still employed by the city, the worker took 10 days of paid vacation, followed by a a “stress”-related 12-week leave of absence. That was followed by a request for a 13-week, unpaid leave of absence for “medical reasons.” “During this time, OIG observed the employee at the private worksite in a construction lift, performing bridge work similar to the type the employee was responsible for” at the city,the report states.

Details of the timekeeping scam that got $156,360-a-year deputy district chief Edgar Ignacio Silvestrini, director of the Chicago Fire Department’s Medical Section, demoted. According to Ferguson, a paramedic working under Ignacio Silvestrini’s command failed to clock out from work before attending classes and clinical hours during city time to complete a master’s degree. The early departure was “affirmatively established” on 21 days, but, “Records suggest the employee may have left early on as many as 95 days with no authorized leave time,” the report states.

Silvestrini, who was not identified by name in the report, was suspended for 20 days and demoted to “a non-exempt rank with no timekeeping responsibilities.” The paramedic was also suspended for 20 days.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported last week that Silvestrini also played a central role in alleged discrimination that forced the Fire Department to change its policy impacting pregnant employees and nursing mothers.

