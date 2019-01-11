Instagram post linked to R. Kelly’s daughter blasts performer

This Feb. 12, 2011, file photo shows R. Kelly performing at the pre-Grammy gala and salute to industry icons. | AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, file

An Instagram post Thursday reported to be by R. Kelly’s daughter calls her father a “monster” and says intensifying scrutiny over allegations about the singer “is a very difficult subject to speak on.”

TMZ, People and other entertainment news sites say the post by Buku Abi reveals the turmoil Kelly’s daughter is enduring over controversy about her father.

The performer is estranged from his daughter, the IG story said, and “reminders of how terrible my father is” cause her “pain” and hamper her “healing.”

“The same monster you all confronting me about is my father,” the post said. “I am well aware of who and what he is. I grew up in that house.”

Since the Lifetime docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly” aired last week alleging multiple incidents of misconduct and exploring rumors about sex abuse, viewers, fans and foes have used social media to call for criminal investigations.

Through his attorney, Kelly has denied all wrongdoing and declined to comment.

In the IG post, Buku Abi says she is “devastated” over “everything that is going on right now” and offered support to alleged victims. “I pray for all the families … that have been affected by my father’s actions.”