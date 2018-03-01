Instant pot sold at Walmart recalled

The Gem 65 model 8-in-1 multicooker, an instant pot sold at Walmart, is being recalled. | Provided photo

An instant pot made by Double Insight is being recalled because it poses a fire hazard.

The Gem 65 model 8-in-1 multicooker was sold only at Walmart. About 104,000 of the instant pots were sold between August 2017 and January 2018. It cost about $80.

Double Insight said a manufacturing defect can cause the multicooker to overheat and melt on the underside, posing a fire hazard.

Owners should stop using the instant pot, uplug it and return the appliance to Walmart for a free replacement, the company said.

Double Insight said it has received 107 reports of overheating, five resulting in minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.

Customers may call Double Insight toll free at (888) 891-1473 or go online at www.instantpot.com and click on “Product Recall” or visit www.gemmulticooker.com for more information.