Interactive: Mayoral race margin of victory in each precinct

According to overnight tallies from the Chicago Board of Elections, Rahm Emanuel won the overwhelming majority (1,484) of the city’s 2,069 precincts, followed by Jesus Garcia, who claimed victory in 517. Willie Wilson won 29.

But a closer look at Emanuel and Garcia’s margin of victory in each precinct (measured as the winner’s votes minus the second place finisher’s votes) reveals distinct patterns in each candidate’s strength in gaining votes across the city.

While Emanuel found his strongest support along the lakefront and in pockets on the South Side, Garcia was most successful in the near Southwest and Northwest sides, two areas with relatively large Hispanic voting populations.

As they strategize ahead of April’s runoff, the candidates will likely assess these patterns and how to maximize their advantages. The map below shows the margin of victory in each precinct following Tuesday’s election. Roll over a precinct for details: