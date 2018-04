Interchange construction starts Tuesday in Bartlett

Construction will close lanes Tuesday at the interchange of U.S. 20 and Illinois 59 in northwest suburban Bartlett.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

The project includes reconstructing the bridge that caries U.S. 20 over Illinois 59, a new ramp, noise walls, and bicycle and pedestrian improvements, IDOT said. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for their commutes.