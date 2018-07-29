College students from around U.S. to be in Chicago for interfaith conference

Students from more than 100 colleges around the country are expected to be in Chicago in August for a conference held by the Interfaith Youth Core aimed at improving relations among people of different faiths.

According to the group, which is based in Chicago, “Bringing students together who are Muslim, Christian, Hindu, Pagan and many other world views, the conference will teach skills like how to have difficult conversations, how to work together despite fundamental differences and how to take action to create pluralistic communities.”

A survey the Interfaith Youth Core released late last year found that “exposure to religious diversity plummets” for many American college freshmen.

