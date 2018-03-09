Internal probe finds misconduct within Bono’s charity

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 12: Bono attends the Weinstein Company's 2014 Golden Globe Awards after party on January 12, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — The One Campaign, an advocacy organization co-founded by Bono of the rock band U2, is acknowledging “an institutional failure” after an internal investigation revealed a pattern of abuse and misconduct among leadership in its Johannesburg office.

In a letter to members posted on its website Friday, CEO Gayle Smith says that between 2011 and 2015 staffers were bullied, berated and belittled by managers. In one instance, a supervisor made her employees work as party hostesses at her home on weekends.

The letter also says a female employee alleged that a supervisor made sexist and suggestive comments about her to a government official, and that she was demoted after refusing to have sex with the dignitary.

Smith says all employees and managers involved are no longer with the organization.