A semitrailer flipped on its side Saturday afternoon in an apparent crash on Interstate 290 near west suburban Elmhurst.
The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. on I-290 near Grand Avenue, according to an Illinois Department of Transportation incident map.
All lanes of traffic were shut down for almost two hours as vehicles were diverted off I-290 onto Route 83.
At least two lanes reopened by 6 p.m., but traffic was backed up about 4 miles.
Illinois State Police did not immediately provide details.
