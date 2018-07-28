Interstate 290 backed up after semi flips on its side near Elmhurst

Traffic was shut down on I-290 as crews worked to remove the semitrailer. | Illinois Department of Transportation

A semitrailer flipped on its side Saturday afternoon in an apparent crash on Interstate 290 near west suburban Elmhurst.

The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. on I-290 near Grand Avenue, according to an Illinois Department of Transportation incident map.

All lanes of traffic were shut down for almost two hours as vehicles were diverted off I-290 onto Route 83.

At least two lanes reopened by 6 p.m., but traffic was backed up about 4 miles.

Illinois State Police did not immediately provide details.

