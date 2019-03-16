Northbound I-57 shutdown for shooting investigation in south suburbs

The northbound lanes of Interstate 57 were closed down Saturday night for a shooting investigation near south suburban Dixmoor.

Troopers responded to a call of shots fired on the expressway north of Sibley Boulevard about 7 p.m., Illinois State Police said.

No one was injured in the shooting, police said. Someone had apparently fired shots from one vehicle at another.

All inbound lanes of the expressway were closed, and northbound traffic was still being diverted off at Sibley at 8 p.m., police said.

Earlier Saturday, a man was shot on I-57 about 1 a.m. near 111th Street, police said.