Intoxicated man flips vehicle in Palatine crash

A Palatine man is facing charges after allegedly crashing and flipping his vehicle March 30 and then fleeing the scene.

Francisco Martinez-Serna, 35, was charged with one felony count of driving under the influence and other traffic charges, according to a statement from the Palatine Police Department.

Just before 11:15 p.m. March 30, Palatine police received reports of a crash in the 1100 block of North Sterling Avenue, police said. Upon arriving at the scene, police found an empty GMC Envoy flipped on its side.

Evidence and witnesses at the scene helped police determine that the Envoy was southbound when it hit the rear of an empty parked Chevrolet Yukon, the statement said. The Envoy flipped on its side, but the driver, the sole occupant, was able to crawl out and leave the scene.

A witness spoke to the driver and gave his description to police, the statement said. Police matched it to a man seen outside an apartment complex in the 900 block of Sterling Avenue who appeared to be intoxicated and had a cut on his hand.

The subject was identified as Martinez-Serna, police said, who sometimes goes by the name of Luis A. Rivera. It was later discovered that Martinez-Serna had other warrants out for his arrest in Lake and DuPage Counties and his driving privileges had been revoked.

Martinez-Serna was taken to the Cook County Third District Courthouse in Rolling Meadows where his bond was set at $10,000. His next scheduled court date is April 25.